UW-Milwaukee student selected in second round of NBA 2K League draft

Drafted by Knicks Gaming, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Nate Kahl is one of a select few eSports players from across the nation to make a pro team as a salaried video game player.

Kahl, 21, made the cut from 17,000 finalists who qualified whittled down to just 102 video game players who were chosen for the inaugural NBA 2K draft.

Players get a base salary of more than $30,000, plus the chance to compete for $1 million in tournament prize money. There are also potential endorsement deals, as well as health insurance and a retirement plan. The league will also pay for relocation and housing.

The gamers will fly to the host city for the NBA 2K League studio and play face to face as teams before a live crowd.

Each team has five starters and one reserve. They play a position like shooting guard or small forward

"I'm going to bring a lot to the table to try to win a championship," Kahl said.

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of 17 NBA teams to take part in this first NBA 2K League season. Each team had six selections in their draft.

This is the Bucks gaming roster: