United Express flight returns to Milwaukee minutes after takeoff

A mechanical issue prompted a United Express plane to return to Mitchell International Airport just minutes after taking off Wednesday morning.

An airport official told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News that Flight 4365 departed for Cleveland, Ohio around 6:30 a.m. The plane then turned around and landed back in Milwaukee about 10 minutes later.

Officials said the aircraft landed "normally" and taxied back to the gate, which was surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The airline told WISN 12 News the plane returned to Milwaukee due to a mechanical issue. Crews from Express Jet, which operated the flight, were called in to check the aircraft.

Details about the issue were not immediately released.

A new plane was brought in to continue the passengers to Cleveland.