Judge upholds decision to keep governor candidate off ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ruled that former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett won't appear as a candidate for Iowa governor on Republican primary ballots.

The decision Thursday clears the way for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will be the only GOP candidate in the June 5 contest. Six Democrats and two Libertarians are also running for governor.

A state elections panel voted 2-1 last week to reject Corbett's ballot petition because he fell eight names short of the 4,005 required. Corbett had filed a lawsuit in Polk County district court challenging the decision.

District Judge David May said the panel was correct to not count signatures that had been crossed-through by the campaign.

Corbett had told reporters he'd "grab my gym bag and head for the locker room" if he lost.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.