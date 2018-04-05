Jackson Co. woman found guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Jackson Co. woman found guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide

Black River Falls, WI (WXOW) - -

A Jackson County woman has been convicted of selling the drugs that killed a Black River Falls man.

Jurors took a little more than two hours on Wednesday to find Dreama Harvey of Black River Falls guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide and manufacturing/delivering heroin. The verdict followed a trial that began Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

In 2015, police said they found Dustin Bahr dead of an overdose in a Black River Falls apartment. Prosecutors said that Harvey supplied the drugs.

A sentencing hearing has not been set. Based on the charges in the case, Harvey faces up to 52 and a half years in prison.

