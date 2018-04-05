Threats on Facebook lead man to run over Black River Falls area woman

A Black River Falls man is arrested for hitting a woman with his car several times Monday evening.

Details on the arrest of 22-year-old Cody J. Winneshiek-Kish were released Thursday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

He was held on a charge of Hit and Run Causing Injury.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a home at 303 Stacey Drive in the Town of Brockway around 6:18 p.m. The deputies found out that a fight occurred between Winneshiek-Kish and the 47-year-old victim which ended when he ran the woman over with his vehicle. He then drove away from the scene.

The woman was hospitalized for a possible broken wrist, broken vertebrae, and two broken ankles.

When deputies found Winneshiek-Kish later in the evening. He said he's gone to the woman's residence to confront her over threats to his mother made on Facebook. He said the woman attacked him with a metal pipe. Winneshiek-Kish said the woman stood in front of his vehicle as he tried to leave and that he hit her several times with his car.

The sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.