Democrat Running for Governor Wants to Make Wisconsin "Better for Everyone"

A large field of democrats running for Wisconsin governor. Among them, Milwaukee area businessman Andy Gronik.

Before committing to the campaign, Gronik founded an appraisal and consulting firm.. He says that company focused on helping struggling businesses acquire capital to create jobs.

Gronik is part of a democratic field including State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, former state Democratic Party chair Matt Flynn, 91st District State Representative Dana Wachs, former state representative Kelda Helen Roys, State Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin union President Mahlon Mitchell and Mike McCabe who worked with the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance.

The primary is August 14. The winner faces Governor Scott Walker in November.