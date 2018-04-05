Hintgen Elementary set to GROW

The students at Hintgen Elementary school took part in a garden groundbreaking. They had to use snow shovels.

It's part of the newly mapped out garden made possible by GROW La Crosse, an organization that helps in planning and maintaining school gardens. While the weather didn't allow for an actual groundbreaking, the plans are set to make a garden that will be shared by all of the students and staff.

"I think it provides a variety of things," said Principal Amy Oliver.

"It's an opportunity to get outside, to get their hands dirty, have some hands on learning. It also provides some space and a place to grow items they are harvesting. It's lessons outside as well as in the classroom."

The school plans to plant beans, carrots, lettuce and various berries. It will also plant flowers.