Paul Buhr announces run for 96th District Assembly

A Viroqua dairy farmer has announced plans to run for the 96th District Assembly seat.

Paul Buhr says he wants to preserve traditions of rural life for the next generation. If elected, he says his priorities include fixing roads and expanding broadband into rural areas.

"The 96th District is a beautiful area in the heart of the Driftless Region," he said. "It's full of hardworking people, but they don't expect a lot. We've been ignored. There are bridges that need repair, highways that are crumbling."

Buhr says dairy farming provided him a work ethic that will help him get results in Madison.

He is the first Democratic candidate to announce his campaign.

Current Republican Representative Lee Nerison announced his plans to retire from the State Assembly in March.

The 96th Assembly District includes Vernon County, Crawford County, and part of Monroe County.