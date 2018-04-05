Aquinas turns the page, ready to defend title

Aquinas's defense of their division three state title is on hold, like everything else involving area sports because of Mother Nature.

But eventually the Blugolds will return to the diamond locked and loaded.

The Blugolds return just three seniors and a handful of players with significant experience from a team that won it all.

They're actually ranked second in the state in division 3 behind Webster in a preseason poll.

As nice as it is to be considered among the state's elite, this year's Blugolds want to make sure they establish their own identity.

"We've really tried to let last year be last year. It's not that we don't want to talk about it but right now we just want to focus on this year's team because it is a brand new team. That team last year will never be together again. It's about the 2018 team and we've really tried to just focus on the day to day things," said head coach Scott Bagniefski.

"Last year was a long fight but this year we're obviously a different team. We're going to have to fight our own battles this year. Replicating last year would be great but, for the most part, we just want to play baseball," said senior Daniel Skifton.

Aquinas is scheduled to play Neillsville on Saturday in their season opener, weather permitting of course.