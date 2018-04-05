Local Jefferson Award winners honored at banquet

A special evening honors our Jefferson Award winners from the past year.

WXOW is part of a media network supporting the Jefferson Awards Foundation, an organization focused on encouraging and celebrating public service.

Every month we share a story about someone who volunteers to help make their communities a better place to live.

Winners from the past 12 months gathered at Piggy's Restaurant Thursday night to see the stories of our winners and announce one person who will represent our region at the Jefferson Awards national ceremony in Washington D.C. later this year.

This year, Nate Coleman, who runs the Good Fight Community Center in downtown La Crosse, was named as our regional winner.

The center provides a safe after school place while teaching kids the disciplines of boxing to build confidence and self-respect.

Altra Federal Credit Union has been a sponsor since the beginning fostering community service within their organization.