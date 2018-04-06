Arcadia man sentenced to prison for car crash deaths

A seven year prison sentence for an Arcadia man who pleaded no contest to two charges of homicide in a crash on New Year's Day 2017.

Josue Cruz Escobar received his sentence Wednesday in Trempealeau County Circuit Court after reaching a plea deal in January.

He was originally charged with ten counts related to the January 1 crash between Elk Creek and Eleva on Highway 93. Authorities charged that Escobar was driving over the legal limit when his vehicle crossed the center line, hit one vehicle, then a second one.

Two people in Escobar's car, Lizbeth Gonzalez, 19, and Leslie Flores, 19, both of Independence, died as a result of the collisions. Escobar and another man in the vehicle, Jonathan Ochoa, were airlifted from the scene to Mayo-Rochester due to the severity of their injuries.

Three people in the other two vehicles, a Holmen man and an Arcadia couple, were injured in the crash.

Escobar was arrested in Rochester on January 7, 2017 and has remained in custody since then.

He was also placed on ten years of extended supervision once he's released from prison.