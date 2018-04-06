UW System merger will finish in 2019

The leader of the University of Wisconsin System's two-year schools says a merger with the system's four-year schools won't be complete until the end of 2019.

The regents in November approved a plan to make the system's 13 two-year schools regional branches of seven four-year campuses as of July 1.

UW Colleges Chancellor Cathy Sandeen told the regents during a meeting Thursday that the upcoming academic year will mark the beginning of the transition, largely because the U.S. Department of Education has decided that the existing schools must award financial aid through 2018-19.

She says most of the transition will place in the 2019-2020 year and will be finished by Dec. 31, 2019.