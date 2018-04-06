Meet Wisconsin's anti-bullying, hero dog

Noah, a three-year-old cockapoo, not only has had to fight for his life, but now is in the fight against bullying.

Noah was born with no eyes and no use of his back legs, but that doesn't hold him back.

"It's a miracle this guy is even alive," said his owner, Lisa Edge.

Edge adopted Noah and brought him home to Mineral Point when he was just a few months old. She said, he was in pretty bad shape. Noah was born to backyard breeders in California.

"Unfortunately there were eight of them in the litter, and because of their anomalies and some abuse and neglect, there were only three left. And Noah happens to be one of the three surviving," said Edge.

Noah survives and thrives with his imperfections though. He's a force to be reckoned with in his custom wheelchair that can double as skis in the winter. Plus, he has a halo that acts as a bumper, so he doesn't run into anything.

Since Noah has overcome the unthinkable, Edge said, "I had to do something really special with him."

Noah and Lisa visit schools all across Wisconsin, demonstrating an anti-bullying message.

"The most exciting part going in is when the kids are in the circle, and I get to walk him in," said Edge. "[The kids] are just heartbroken because he does look funny."

Edge asks the kids what they think Noah can't do, and they always have a long list.

"He can do all of those things that the kids said he couldn't do, he just does them a little differently. Just like people," said Edge.

Then, Edge takes the kids through different simulations, so they can feel what it's like to have limitations. In turn, Noah teaches them big lessons.

"I learned that it doesn't matter what you look like or what kind of sicknesses or disabilities you have, you can still do things other people can do," said Abby Hake, a fourth grader at Iowa-Grant Elementary.

"I learned that it's gotta be pretty hard to be judged on what you look like and not be a friend of anybody because you look different," said Sam Lundell, also a fourth grader at Iowa-Grant Elementary.

"One of my last main messages of that visit is, would you ever bully Noah for the way he looks? No, they wouldn't do that. And that's the way we want to treat people as well," said Edge.

Now Noah's message is getting national attention. He's nominated for an emerging hero dog award by American Humane. You can vote for Noah here.

His strength has turned a life that almost wasn't into Wisconsin's unexpected hero. "He's no less of a dog. Really. And it's the same with people. Some people are tall, some people are short, some have big noses, some people have different mental capacities. But we all have that desire to be accepted and wanted. And he's just a great a great example of that," said Edge.