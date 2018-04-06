Commonweal launches 30th season with "Silent Sky"

The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro MN is kicking off its 30th Season with festivities starting Friday, April 6. The weekend includes the premiere of Commonweal's season-opening production of Silent Sky.

Lauren Gunderson's play is based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt's groundbreaking work to map the stars in the early 20th century. The show opens officially on Saturday, April 7 and runs through June 23.



As part of the season-opening celebration, Lanesboro's mayor, Autumn Johnson has designated April 7 as Commonweal Theatre Day in the community. There will be a number of festivities--including a film screening and traveling planetarium exhibit--around the theatre in downtown Lanesboro, about an hour west of La Crosse.

More information and tickets are available at the Commonweal Theatre's website.