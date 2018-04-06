Comedy group invites you to "High School Reunion"

Local comedy group Heart of La Crosse wants to take you back in time to relive the glory days of high school. The "High School Reunion" improv show will take place April 12, 13 & 14 at The Pump House.

Because it's improv comedy, each night will feature a different performance using audience suggestions all centered around the theme of a high school class that discovers a time capsule. Audience members are also encouraged to dress up as they did in high school for a chance to win a prize.

The show is for audiences 18 and up. There will be a cash bar, and drinks are allowed in the theatre. For ticket information, go to The Pump House website.