UMinn wins $42 million biomedical research grant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A $42 million biomedical research grant to the University of Minnesota is one of the biggest federal grants the school has ever received.

The university is announcing the National Institutes of Health grant Friday morning. The Star Tribune says the five-year grant will pay for a variety of research, especially into new devices, tests and treatment methods.

The NIH declined to renew the university's grant in 2016, citing a lack of diversity in training programs and slow approval times for human subject research. That $51 million grant made in 2011 funded six startup ventures. And, more than 20 assistant professors completed a program in research career development.

