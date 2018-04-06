Copy-Wisconsin Supreme Court election latest victory for women

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The blowout win by Rebecca Dallet makes Wisconsin's Supreme Court the nation's highest in percentage of women justices.

It also serves as the latest example of the strength of liberal, female candidates in the year of the #MeToo movement.

Dallet made advocating for women's rights a centerpiece of her winning campaign over a conservative, male opponent.

She captured the endorsement of Planned Parenthood and a host of liberals on her way to a 12-point victory Tuesday.

University of Wisconsin law professor Ryan Ownes calls her strategy "really, really effective."

The only other state with as many women on its high court is Washington, where six of its nine justices are women, but in percentage terms Wisconsin will have the most with six out of seven.

