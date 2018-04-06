Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Emerald Ball celebrates heroes

It's a night out in La Crosse for the kids. The Emerald Ball for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is celebrating 10 years. It's an annual celebration of the local kids and families who are touched by CMN Hospitals.



Children's Miracle Network is a national non-profit that raises money for kids that need medical treatment. The unique thing about CMN-Hospitals is that all of the money raised locally stays local. Every year in La Crosse the event honors the five heroes chosen for the year.



News 19 shares their stories with you throughout the year and at the Emerald Ball the audience will hear about the hard times these families have gone through and how Children's Miracle Network helped them get through it.



The night also honors the King and Queen of the ball. This year that is Dr. Erik Gundersen and his wife Sophia Ferris, longtime supporters of CMN Hospitals.



The evening includes a dinner, auction and fundraisers. They are trying to raise money for one special piece of equipment, a high frequency jet ventilator to help the neo-natal babies whose lungs aren't developed enough to breath on their own.



The heroes made pieces of artwork to be auctioned off at the ball and there's even a dessert auction. The Emerald Ball marks the end of the reign for the Children's Miracle Network heroes this year. News19 will share our final hero story with you later this month and we will find out who the 2018-2019 heroes are in May.