Kids College takes over UWL

Area students are getting a taste of college life this afternoon. The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hosted its' annual 'Kids College' on Friday.

Kids College offers students a hands-on learning experience where the youth work alongside UWL faculty doing experiments and investigating all while being creative. The environment is designed to be supportive, enriching, and fun.

News 19's Dan Breeden hosted a weather academy, where students learned about high and low-pressure systems and severe weather. A climbing wall, the Eagles Marching Band, and life-sized dinosaur were also a part of the fun.

Treig Pronschinske and his daughter Rachael took place in the activities and both say it is great exposure for the youth. "I think it's a great experience not only for the kids but for me to come down here as a parent to see some great things that are going on. great opportunities for our youth for the future of them for their careers and to see what the world is about" said Treig.

Rachael says it is cool too see UWL up and close, "It like is kind of like helping you for the future kind of because like you get to see what you are going to be like around when you are in college."

Kids College is for students entering the 5th and 6th grades and has been taking place at UWL for more than two decades.