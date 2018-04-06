South side Burger King to remodel, remove play area

Remodeling plans for the Burger King at 3515 Mormon Coulee on La Crosse's south side will be removing the play area in the process.

Plans were discussed Friday morning in a commercial design review committee meeting. Representatives from Burger King said that the facility needs to keep up with necessary upgrades. They also said the play area is not nearly as used as it was in the past and it is expensive to maintain.

The remodeling project is expected to begin mid to late April.