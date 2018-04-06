Pump House looking to "Bring Back the Flock" for 10th anniversary display

If the "Hatched Baby" statue isn't quite your cup of tea, another set of statues is returning this year for a 10th anniversary display.

22 6-foot tall fiberglass heron statues will be put back up in downtown as a flock display. In 2008, the herons were part of a public art project connecting businesses with local artists. The Pump House says with the anniversary and the renewed interest in public art, bringing back the herons just made sense.

"We've continually had a growth in interest in the arts in La Crosse and it's clearly evident in the performing arts, visual arts [and] literary arts," said Pump House Executive Director Toni Asher. "It's wonderful to see art education growing within our schools."

The herons are in need of paint and structural repairs. The Pump House is asking the community for donations, you can help them out through their GoFundMe campaign.