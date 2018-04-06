Walker ready to send National Guard troops if asked

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's spokeswoman says the state "stands ready to support our nation" if asked to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he wants to send up to 4,000 Guard members to the border to help federal officials fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said Friday that while "no mission has been brought to the State of Wisconsin at this time," Wisconsin stands ready "if called."

Trump's plan to deploy National Guard troops has drawn resistance from some governors, most of them Democrats.

Earlier Friday Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, of Wisconsin, sent Walker a letter urging him not to send troops if asked, calling Trump's plan "grossly irresponsible" and would politicize their service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.