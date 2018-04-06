Semi hits Amtrak passenger train in south-central Wisconsin

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train-truck crash in south-central Wisconsin.

Dodge County authorities say the semi struck the Chicago-bound Amtrak Empire Builder passenger train about five miles east of the Amtrak station in Columbus, Wisconsin, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Nobody on the train was injured but one passenger car and one baggage car were damaged.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the truck driver.

