Attorney General to provide more police chaplain training

More officers are likely to die from a suicide than in the line of duty, according to lawofficer.com

The website says 102 police officers across the country committed suicide in 2017.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is making it a priority to help the emotional well being of law enforcement officers by launching more police chaplain training to counter this problem.

Merrill, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, Pewaukee, Sheboygan are departments that will now have this furthered training.

The Wausau Police Department has had a chaplain on staff for over a decade now.

"It's a sad reality that officers get to a point in their life where they see no other option but to end it," Captain Ben Grahm of the Wausau Police Department said.

According to Grahm, the chaplain services have been beneficial to both the officers as well as the community.

"When we are having a difficult time processing some of those harder things, we have somebody to bounce those things off to," Grahm said. "For example, is it OK for me to be feeling this way or what are some things I can do to cope and over come and continue on?"

Grahm reflected back on the March 22nd shooting rampage that left five people dead a year ago in Marathon County and how the chaplain helped officers deal with the tragedy.

"We try to be as strategic as possible and try to connect with as many people as possible to help people through what was truly a tragedy in our community," Grahm said.

According to Grahm, the chaplain still continues the process of making sure officers are dealing with the aftermath of the shootings.

"We have had some of those sessions specifically as a result of last year as well, how are we doing today type of things," Grahm said.

Their chaplain is always on call when needed. Some of his other duties include accompanying officers to deliver word of death to family members.