Marshfield man going to prison for six years for 9th OWI

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 41-year-old Marshfield was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for driving drunk for the ninth time in the past 23 years, according to online Marathon County court records.

Jeffrey Adams was arrested Aug. 26 about 8 p.m. and investigators found a "significant number" of Busch Light beer cans "opened and crushed" on the floor of vehicle he was driving in rural Marathon County, the criminal complaint said.

Adams was convicted of his first OWI in January 1995 in Marathon County. His most recent conviction was November 2012 in Wood County, the complaint said.

After Adams is released from prison, he must spend another five years on extended supervision and his driver's license will be revoked for three years during that time, court records said.

In his 2017 arrest, a preliminary breath test found Adams blood-alcohol level at 0.208 percent, the complaint said. The legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent. Adams' driving restrictions required he not have a blood-alcohol concentration greater than 0.02 percent and he have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he drove.

The arrest occurred after police were called to a business in the Town of Eau Pleine because the owner wanted Adams to return a vehicle loaned to him to get back and forth to work, the complaint said. The owner said Adams had lied to him about reasons for missing work and he was being fired.

Adams, who was using the vehicle to attend a wedding near Marshfield that night, brought the vehicle to the shop, upset that the owner contacted police, the complaint said.

The owner told investigators he locked himself in a bathroom at the shop and Adams pounded on the door, yelling obscenities and threatening physical harm, the complaint said.

Adams was given credit for 129 days already spent in jail, court records said.