Brewers place Knebel on Disabled List

The Brewers are looking for a new closer. The team placed Corey Knebel on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain.

Knebel injured his hamstring throwing a pitch Thursday night in the ninth inning. He immediately went to the ground grabbing his hamstring and had to be helped off the field. Knebel was off to a rough start to the seasons with a 10.13 ERA through three appearances. However, he was coming off a breakout season in which he saved 39 games.

The team has recalled Adrian Houser from the minor leagues to fill the spot in the bullpen. Houser made his Brewers debut in 2015 but had elbow surgery the following season and has been working his way back ever since.