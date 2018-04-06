Recount coming in La Crosse County Board race

With only two votes separating the two candidates, a recount petition is filed in a La Crosse County Board Supervisor race.
On Tuesday, in the District 24 contest, Kevin Hoyer defeated incumbent Supervisor Leon Pfaff 299-297.
On Friday, Pfaff submitted a request to recount the ballots to La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer.
She scheduled the recount for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11 at the La Crosse County Administrative Center.
Pfaff was first elected to the county board in 2004 according to the county website.
