Recount coming in La Crosse County Board race

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

With only two votes separating the two candidates, a recount petition is filed in a La Crosse County Board Supervisor race.

On Tuesday, in the District 24 contest, Kevin Hoyer defeated incumbent Supervisor Leon Pfaff 299-297.

On Friday, Pfaff submitted a request to recount the ballots to La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. 

She scheduled the recount for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11 at the La Crosse County Administrative Center.

Pfaff was first elected to the county board in 2004 according to the county website.

