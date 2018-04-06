No people hurt in Onalaska duplex fire

Written by: Brandon Gerlach

No people were injured in a fire at an Onalaska duplex late Friday afternoon.

The Onalaska Fire Department were dispatched to 922 4th Avenue North around 5:25 p.m. for a reported house fire. Onalaska Police were also on the scene.

According to Fire Chief Don Dominic, all occupants were able to leave the duplex safely. He also said that it appears that the fire originated in the basement but didn't spread elsewhere in the building. The cause of the fire is not immediately known and is under investigation.

Xcel Energy was also on scene to ensure that underground utilities were safe and turned off to the house. An ambulance was also dispatched to the scene which is standard practice with structural fires.

Chief Dominic also reported that two cats were removed from the house. According to one of the people that was in the duplex at the time of the fire one of the cats perished from the fire.