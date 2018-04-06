April snow impacting spring sports

The first week of April typically brings a full slate of high school and college spring sports, but this year is different for residents of the La Crosse area. Recent levels of cold and snowfall have athletic directors scrambling to cancel or reschedule games.

The weather has already interrupted every spring sport offered at Viterbo University and Aquinas high school. With the spring sports season shorter than fall or winter, every chance for students to compete is important.

To help ensure students are not losing valuable early season practice time athletic staff substitutes indoor practice time.

"It's very important to make sure you are staying consistent and getting those reps," Matthew Riebe, Viterbo Athletics Communications and Events Coordinator describes.

"You may not be able to throw long toss like you would in a baseball field, as you are in a gym now, but to be able to get those reps, to be able to stay consistent, be able to keep that form going for when you are actually able to go outside again," Riebe concludes.

With practice time being moved indoors facilities are limited, encouraging athletic officials to take steps that will ensure every level of athlete has a chance to play.

"Really that's going to be the tough thing and the thing that I am going to strive a lot for is to make sure that not only the varsity athletes are getting the opportunity, but also the lower level athletes aren't losing their opportunity because of the crummy weather we've had," Matt Schneider, Aquinas High School Athletic Director elaborates.

Many of the canceled events that are non-conference will not be rescheduled, schools will release plans for rescheduled conference events as they develop.

MORE: Aquinas Athletics Contact Information

Viterbo Athletics