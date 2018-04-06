1,000 pinwheels representing 1,000 children

April is national child abuse prevention month and on Friday people gathered in La Crosse to raise awareness in the community.

The La Crosse Family and Children's Center partners with the Child Abuse Prevention Task Force to plant 1,000 blue pinwheels. Blue is the color of the movement, with the pinwheels representing the 1,000 cases of child abuse reported each year in La Crosse.

Event officials say child abuse can be a tough topic to talk about and hope their display makes conversations easier.

"People don't want to talk about child abuse," Development Director for the La Crosse Family & Children's Center Jamie Korn continues, "It's a little bit of a taboo topic, it makes us feel a little bit uncomfortable but we need to talk about it and we need to address it because it's only going to make our community stronger."

The demonstration also hopes to draw more attention to child abuse in our area.

"We really want the community to start to rally in support because there's not a lot of dollars that are available for prevention and early-intervention programs, ... we want the community to see these pinwheels and we want them to rally behind this cause as well," Korn finishes.

The pinwheels will be on display outside the Partners in Excellence building on the corner of Saint James and Rose Street until the end of April.

