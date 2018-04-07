Ice-out running late across the Land of 10,000 Lakes - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Ice-out running late across the Land of 10,000 Lakes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The ice-out is running late across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

No lakes in Minnesota have been reported ice-free as winter's grip persists. The Department of Natural Resources says the state may be on pace to set some records this spring for latest ice-outs.

DNR climatologist Pete Boulay says southern and central Minnesota lakes are probably at least 10 days behind their historical averages. And he says it's tough to tell when the ice will start going out in northern Minnesota. He says every day that it snows postpones the thaw even further because the snow reflects light back up, so the light doesn't melt the ice.

The continuing cold means there's a chance some northern Minnesota lakes will still have ice when the fishing season opens May 12.

