Minnesota librarian turning 90 has no plans to retire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota librarian turning 90 has no plans to retire

Posted: Updated:

MABEL, Minn. (AP) - A soon to be 90-year-old Minnesota librarian says she has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Donna Johnson has worked at Mabel Public Library since 1994. The Post Bulletin reports that the library plans to hold an open house birthday party for her April 13.

Johnson may be the oldest library director in the state. She says she does her job because it's fun, not for the money.

She previously worked for the school system as an elementary school teacher and librarian.

Johnson was born in South Dakota and moved to Mabel when she was 7. She's has become a fixture in the small city of 750 people and has lived in the same house for more than half a century.

Johnson says her secret to vitality is never smoking or drinking.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.