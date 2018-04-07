Minnesota librarian turning 90 has no plans to retire

MABEL, Minn. (AP) - A soon to be 90-year-old Minnesota librarian says she has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Donna Johnson has worked at Mabel Public Library since 1994. The Post Bulletin reports that the library plans to hold an open house birthday party for her April 13.

Johnson may be the oldest library director in the state. She says she does her job because it's fun, not for the money.

She previously worked for the school system as an elementary school teacher and librarian.

Johnson was born in South Dakota and moved to Mabel when she was 7. She's has become a fixture in the small city of 750 people and has lived in the same house for more than half a century.

Johnson says her secret to vitality is never smoking or drinking.

