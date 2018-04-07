Pinewood derby embodies Boy Scout values

The annual Boy Scouts of America's Seven Rivers Pinewood Derby on Saturday showcased the hard work of area Boy Scouts.

In January scouts received materials to create their derby cars and spent the next few months preparing for Saturday's event. Scouts start with identical materials but it's up to them to decide how to design their car.

The derby helps to educate scouts on some of the Boy Scout core values while teaching additional lessons along the way.

"They are going to learn teamwork, they're going to learn sportsmanship, they're going to learn design, creativity," Seven Rivers District Director for the Boy Scouts of America Clark Garthwait describes.

"They're going to learn physics because it all depends on where you put your weight in your car, whether you put it in the front or the back. Along with the traditional scouting values of community service," Garthwait concludes.

If you are interested in getting involved with Boy Scouts contact the Gateway Area Council at (608) 784-4040 to connect with the nearest troop.

