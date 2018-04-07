Cold spring weather impacting area gardens

Spring is typically a time for people around the area to start working on their gardens, but recent cold weather causes complications for area gardeners.

Todd Huffman is the coordinator of the Kane Street Community Garden.

"Not everyone has their own garden and even if they do it might be small so you can come here and help. You're helping to grow food for the community," Huffman explains.

The garden supplies the La Crosse area with locally grown organic nutrition but recent spring weather makes gardening a challenge.

"It started out nice in March and we actually planted in the ground but they're not up and now it's turning cold," Huffman elaborates.

The constantly changing Wisconsin weather is nothing new to Huffman and the Kane Street Garden.

"We do have loads to do though, we're spreading compost with wheelbarrows, it's a perfect thing to do for a home gardener to improve your soil," Huffman describes.

Even with the cold, you can still get plants started in the right space.

"Of course we're growing the plants in a protected environment, we're growing them in this high tunnel so they are protected from the wind and cold. It's a little warmer but there's no heat here," Huffman concludes.

A protected environment sustains growth in lower temperatures but that does not mean you need a greenhouse.

"You can start your seeds at home, in the basement in your kitchen, wherever," Peter Quackenboss, Merchandising Assistant Store Manager at Home Depot continues, "Get them ready for planting in a month or so."

If the cold weather is stopping you from getting a garden started, once warmer temperatures come pre-germinated plants will be available for purchase.

"Once the weather clears up and we can keep plants outside rather than having them inside at night then you will get the pre-germinated stuff, the stuff that's already sprouting and you can go ahead and plant that. It won't set your garden back at all," Quackenboss finishes.

The Kane Street Community Garden is always in need of volunteers. Individuals need no prior registration and groups can contact the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse at (608) 793-1002 to organize an outing.

