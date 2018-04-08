Bo Ryan Helps Raise Money for Coaches vs. Cancer

Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters highlighted the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.

Ryan was part of an interactive panel discussion at the event with ESPN sportscasters Dave Pasch, Shelley Smith and Fran Fraschilla.

Pasch, a Madison native said, "I travel a lot for work, it's not to be able to travel where you're not doing something for work you are going to be part of something that is bigger than your job."

Smith, a three time cancer survivor, has known Ryan dating back to his coaching days at UW-Platteville, (1984-1999) she wasn't going to miss an event like this.

"I had knee surgery, I had knee replacement two and a half weeks ago," Smith said. "I went to the Final Four last week to be his assistant coach and now I'm here now for Bo Ryan. Bo and Kelly are both tremendous people."

Bo and Kelly Ryan recently donated $500,000 to the American Cancer Society to establish Coaches vs. Cancer Bo Ryan - Jay Holliday Families Fund in memory of their long-time friend who died of cancer in January.

"I think the people here can take a lot of pride with what they've done with their donations and not only with money but also with time as volunteers," Ryan said.

The gala raised $1,086,317.