La Crosse FD Technical Rescue Team helps stranded woman

Members of the department's Technical Rescue Team responded to the mutual aid request from the Soldiers Grove Fire Department and Crawford County Sheriff's Office. shortly after 4 p.m. to assist with bringing the woman down. Two team members from USAR 1 were lowered to the woman. The placed a harness on the woman then raised her to safety at the top of the quarry.
The woman was then turned over to paramedics from Tri-State Ambulance.
