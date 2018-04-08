La Crosse FD Technical Rescue Team helps stranded woman - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse FD Technical Rescue Team helps stranded woman

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse firefighters travel to the Soldiers Grove area to help a woman stranded on a quarry face.

Members of the department's Technical Rescue Team responded to the mutual aid request from the Soldiers Grove Fire Department and Crawford County Sheriff's Office. shortly after 4 p.m. to assist with bringing the woman down. Two team members from USAR 1 were lowered to the woman. The placed a harness on the woman then raised her to safety at the top of the quarry. 

The woman was then turned over to paramedics from Tri-State Ambulance. 

