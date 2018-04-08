Bone Marrow Donation Drive aims to make global impact

April 10 is Viterbo University's annual Community Health Fair, and thanks to a class of Viterbo students attendees will be able to join the global bone marrow registry for the very first time.

Melissa Collum's serving the common good class encourages students to follow their passions throughout the course. Every year students organize an event that correlates with their interests and this year they partner with Be the Match bone marrow registry.

With over 50,000 people actively searching for a bone marrow transplant worldwide Students aim to impact people in our community and beyond.

"One of the things that we wanted to do here in our class is to take our efforts to go farther than the La Crosse community and bring them worldwide," Viterbo Professor Melissa Collum describes.

"So that's what we decided to do with this, to take the step from being me to we in a global sense," Collum concludes.

If you're interested in joining the bone marrow donation registry the Viterbo Community Health fair is Tuesday, April 10th from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m.

No prior registration is necessary.

