Misty's Dance Unlimited reflects what mirrors cannot

Misty's Dance Unlimited dedicated their space in Onalaska's International Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

Built as a community and cultural center the facility will be the new home of Misty's Dance Unlimited, as well as the headquarters for More than Just Great Dancing and their 226 studios worldwide.

On Sunday dancers left messages on studio walls before they are covered with mirrors, sending them a reminder every time they look at their reflection.

"Those messages will stay there forever and when we put the mirrors on top, the mirrors won't always reflect the truth," Misty Lown of Misty's Dance Unlimited explains.

"Our truth is that these kids are fearfully and wonderfully made they are awesome just as they are, but sometimes when they look in the mirror they don't always see that message. So we want that truth to always be behind the wall, that they have value even if the mirror doesn't agree," said Misty..

The Performing Arts Center will be open to the public in June, an exact date has not yet been set.

