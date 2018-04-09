Free health screenings at Viterbo

Viterbo University is offering a free resource for better health. The Community Health Fair is Tuesday, April 10 from 2-6 p.m. at Viterbo's Mathy Center.

There's no cost to attend and no need to register. The Community Health Fair is open to the public and provides free screenings for things like HIV and Hepatitis C. There will also be an exhibit called "The Wake Up Call" where parents and guardians can take a look at a model teen's bedroom that shows signs of substance abuse.

For more information about the fair, check out the Viterbo website.