Republican Governors Association books $5 million for ads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican Governors Association says it has booked $5.1 million worth of television advertising time in Wisconsin for the five weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 election.

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker is running for a third term this year. The Republican ad buy announcement Monday comes after the Democratic Governors Association announced last month that it is spending $20 million on fall TV ads in Wisconsin and three other states.

Booking early often is cheaper than waiting, and ad time is expected to be in high demand in Wisconsin because there is also a competitive U.S. Senate race and contested U.S. House races.

RGA spokesman Jon Thompson says the ad buy in Wisconsin shows the group is "all-in" for Walker's re-election.

