Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

With school shootings now a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

A Connecticut doctor who treated children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 helped launch the effort, dubbed Stop the Bleed. The nonprofit program has spread to all 50 states, with more than 125,000 teachers, counselors and school administrators learning skills such as applying direct pressure, packing wounds and applying tourniquets.

At a recent training at a Des Moines-area high school, teachers peppered trauma care specialist Brian Feist with questions such as how to help wounded children too small for a tourniquet or with multiple wounds.

Students now regularly have shooter drills. Now, teachers say, the battlefield training provides another way to help victims survive.