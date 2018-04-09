Packers WR Davis arrested for bomb joke at LAX

Green Bay Packers WR Trevor Davis was arrested for making "criminal threats" after bomb joke at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to a report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky reported that Davis checked in for a flight and was asked usual questions about what he had in is carry-on. Davis then turned to the woman he was with and "asked if she remembered to pack the explosives."

Davis was taken in custody, booked and released, Demovsky said.

The Packers organization is not commenting because it is a legal matter.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis. We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Davis is expected to be in Green Bay next Monday for preseason training.