Woman blames cocaine in purse on 'windy day', police say - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Woman blames cocaine in purse on 'windy day', police say

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.

WPLG reported Kennecia Posey was one of two passengers in a car stopped by Fort Pierce police in late March.

Police say an officer smelled marijuana and that, after searching the car, cocaine and marijuana in separate bags were found inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

Authorities say they questioned Posey about the drugs. According to the police report, Posey responded: "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

She was later released on bond.

It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.