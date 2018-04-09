Copy-Forget April showers, Midwest covered under blanket of snow

Forget April showers, Midwest covered under blanket of snow - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - People in the Midwest woke up to a scene that looked a lot more like January than April.

A weather system that moved through the region left behind snow. Aberdeen, South Dakota, saw up to 8 inches. Minnesota and Iowa got up to 6 inches, and the Chicago area had up to 3 inches in some places.

The Illinois State Police says it was enough snow to cause an uptick in fender benders on the roadway. The Chicago Cubs went ahead and postponed Monday's Opening Day at Wrigley Field until Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects the snow to give way to rain in some areas on Monday. Later this week, temperatures could rise into the 50s, 60s and even 70s.

