La Crosse Public Library unveils banners to kick off National Library Week

The face of the La Crosse Public Library located on Main Street will have a new look in the near future.

The Library Board unveiled four new banners on Monday morning to kick off National Library Week. The banners read "Libraries are for Everyone" in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Ho-Chunk.

Kelly Krieg-Sigman, Director of the La Crosse Public Library, says the banner project started as an idea nearly five years ago. That is when she saw similar banners at a library in Nebraska that put a more welcoming twist on the universal library symbol. Krieg-Sigman thought they would be perfect in La Crosse.

"Public libraries are for everyone. Everyone is welcome here," Krieg-Sigman said. "We do not judge you by the color of your skin, but to quote Martin Luther King, by the content of your character. We exist to serve everyone equally without bias."

She says the generosity of local individuals and groups made the banners possible. Their logos are represented in the banner artwork.

"We were able to put different logos in," Krieg-Sigman said. "You'll see the Rotary logo. The Rotary Foundation supported this. The World We Live In has their logo on it. We have the Hmong elephant footprint, and of course, we were able to get the Ho-Chunk applique."

The banners are expected to be placed outside of the La Crosse Public Library when the weather warms up.

At the unveiling, Krieg-Sigman also announced a new annual art contest. Members of the public will be able to submit artwork to the Library Board. The winning piece will be reproduced onto a 10' x 10' banner to hang outside. More details for that contest will be released in the future.