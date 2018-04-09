Copy-Toulouse-Lautrec headlines newest additions to Winona museum

Winona's Marine Art Museum adds three world-renowned artists to its impressive collection.

Edward Hooper painted "Sultry Day,"a watercolor of seaside homes in Massachusetts, in 1928. Hooper is most famous for his work "Nighthawks."

French artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec makes his Winona debut with the painting "The Child with the Dog," which features the artist's own pet in the work. It was painted in 1900, just a year before the artist died.

And Joseph Stella's "Study of the Brooklyn Bridge" features metal cables in an abstract piece. This work will debut in the fall, while the other two new pieces will be on display immediately.