Copy-Packers announce events for 100 Seasons Celebration

The Green Bay Packers are celebrating a major milestone --100 seasons of Packers football -- with free events for fans.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and team historian Cliff Christl held a news conference Monday to kickoff the celebration and discuss the importance of the Green and Gold.

"I believe this is the greatest story in sports," Christl said.

Over the next 16 months, the team will celebrate the centennial leading up to a 100th birthday bash on Aug. 11, 2019.

Murphy says there will be four "tentpole" events to celebrate 100 seasons:

Lambeau Field Live: an exhibit on the history of the Packers will travel Wisconsin through 2019.

Lambeau Field Live hits the road in June. It will be at Summerfest; EAA AirVenture; Northern Wisconsin State Fair; the Wisconsin State Fair; and Taste of Madison.

The event includes meet-and-greets with former Packers, a Lambeau Leap wall, and prizes.

Packers Experience: the Packers Experience is much like the NFL Experience that's held every Super Bowl. It is free to the public during Training Camp.

Here's the schedule:

Thursday, July 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 27: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebration Weekend: The 2018 home opener will kickoff with a free concert and alumni weekend.

"Legacy" Documentary: in 2019, a 10-part docu-series on the history of the Packers will be released.

The series has new interviews and "never-before seen" footage, according to the Packers.

The Packers are encouraging fans to use the social media hashtag #Packers100.

Click here for a full list of 100 Seasons events.