Copy-Packers announce events for 100 Seasons Celebration

The Green Bay Packers are celebrating a major milestone --100 seasons of Packers football -- with free events for fans.
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and team historian Cliff Christl held a news conference Monday to kickoff the celebration and discuss the importance of the Green and Gold.
"I believe this is the greatest story in sports," Christl said.
Over the next 16 months, the team will celebrate the centennial leading up to a 100th birthday bash on Aug. 11, 2019.
Murphy says there will be four "tentpole" events to celebrate 100 seasons:
Here's the schedule:
Thursday, July 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, July 27: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The series has new interviews and "never-before seen" footage, according to the Packers.
The Packers are encouraging fans to use the social media hashtag #Packers100.
