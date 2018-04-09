Area residents may hear military jets in La Crosse area this week

Residents in the La Crosse area should expect to hear the sound of fighter jets in the skies this week.

Madison-based F-16 fighters from the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard are conducting evening training flights beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday evening.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the F-16s will practice take offs and landings until approximately 10 p.m.

Although training flights usually happen during the day, part of their requirement for overall readiness includes nighttime operations according to the release.

Pilots will follow specific flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.