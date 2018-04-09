Victims identified after charter bus rampage in Rockford

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the three people killed during a shooting on an charter bus over the weekend in Rockford.



They are identified as 22-year-old Daijon Sistrunk, 21-year-old Martavies Blake, and 27-year-old Sean Anderson. All three men are from Rockford.



The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on a private charter bus on Rockford's west side. Rockford Police say the shooting happened near Auburn and Johnson, but the driver of the bus drove to the Mobil gas station on Springfield Avenue to call for help.



Rockford Police say several other people on the bus got off it and ran. Officials say the alleged suspect took off, too. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Rockford resident Raheem King. They say he is armed with an assault rifle and should be considered armed and dangerous.



