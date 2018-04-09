Preliminary hearing begins for Onalaska man charged with numerous drug crimes

A preliminary hearing began today for an Onalaska man charged with multiple drug crimes.

32-year-old Deante L. House was arrested last month after a search of his home turned up methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Today, prosecutors presented some of their evidence to the court. It included testimony from two police investigators who identified House as a known drug dealer in La Crosse and Onalaska.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Todd Bjerke found that there was sufficient cause for the case to continue to trial.

Prosecutors also brought up a warrant to collect a sample of House's DNA. House balked at that. "They already ruined my life, so I don't got nothing else to lose. I'm already in jail. What? You're going to put me in another jail? What are you going to do?" After that brief discussion, Judge Bjerke told House he could either comply with the warrant and give a sample at the courthouse, or be taken to the hospital to get a DNA sample.

House is due back in court April 20. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail.